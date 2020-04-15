Coronavirus: Karnataka forms three Groups of Ministers to tackle crisis

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday formed three groups of ministers (GoM) to ramp up the government’s efforts to enforce the coronavirus lockdown without disrupting essential services.

Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan will head a GoM that will oversee the supply of essential goods, including agriculture and horticulture commodities.

Primary & Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, who is Karnataka’s COVID-19 spokesperson, will head a GoM that will focus on the lives of migrant workers.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka has been asked to head a GoM to monitor the public distribution system (PDS), or ration, in Bengaluru.

Narayan’s GoM is the biggest in terms of size and scale. “My GoM will also have Cooperation Minister ST Somashekhar, Horticulture Minister K Narayana Gowda, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K Gopalaiah and Agriculture Minister BC Patil,” Narayan told DH. “The GoM will look at the entire supply chain, including the uninterrupted functioning of essential factories.”

Suresh Kumar will be assisted by Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar to take care of migrant labourers. To date, Karnataka has opened 1,192 relief camps that house 1.30 lakh migrants.

Ashoka’s GoM will have Gopalaiah to ensure there is no pilgerate in the supply of ration, especially after the government decided that even those without ration cards will be covered. About 2.5 lakh people without the cards will get free ration.

The GoMs add to a long list of administrative measures the government has in place to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. There are at least 17 other committees in charge of various aspects of the outbreak and the lockdown.