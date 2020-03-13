Coronavirus: Karnataka govt defends itself amid MLAs' attack

The government is doing everything possible to contain COVID-19, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said when legislators sought to corner the administration over the spread of the virus, especially after Karnataka had India’s first death due to the pandemic.

Legislators from Kalaburagi, where the death was reported, accused the government of lapses in the manner in which the case was dealt with, which Yediyurappa and Health Minister B Sreeramulu rejected.

“Clearly, there’s failure on the part of officials,” Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge said, raising the death of an elderly man during Zero Hour. “Between the time his sample was taken and it was tested positive, he went to 6-7 hospitals and came in contact with hundreds of people.”

According to Kharge, the district health officials should have convinced the elderly man from leaving Kalaburagi after Covid-19 symptoms were seen. “In less than 24 hours, he was asked to go to 5 hospitals,” he said. “At the mortuary in GIMS, no precaution was taken and people were free to enter. On March 11, when the dead body was handed over and during transportation, no precaution was taken,” he added.

Gulbarga Uttar MLA Kaneez Fatima, Gulbarga Dakshin MLA Dattatreya Patil Revoor, Sedam MLA Rajkumar Patil among others expressed concern over the spread of Covid-19.

“Till his death, we didn’t know that it was Covid-19,” Yediyurappa said. “The flight this person took (to return from Saudi Arabia), we’re identifying those who travelled with him. The Centre is taking all precautions. We’re also checking his family and friends,” he said.

In his reply, Sreeramulu said the man in question was isolated after Covid-19 symptoms were seen. “But I don’t know on whose advice he went to Hyderabad,” he said. “Two of his family members are also suspects of Covid-19. Their swabs have been taken for testing. In total, 25 people are in isolation. All precautionary measures have been taken,” the minister said.

Ten beds have been reserved for Covid-19 cases in every government and private hospital, Sreeramulu said. He also warned pharmacies that their licences would be cancelled if found overcharging while selling gloves.