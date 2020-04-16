Coronavirus: Karnataka govt plans to do away with practical exams for UG, PG

The Karnataka Higher Education Department is planning to do away with practical examinations for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the current semesters for which examinations were supposed to be held during April and May months.

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the Higher Education Department is thinking of considering Internal Assessment performance as practical examinations marks and allowing students to attend examinations directly.

Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan discussed the matter with Vice Chancellors of all universities, including private ones, in a video conference held on Thursday.

Briefing the media Ashwath Narayan said, "It is our opinion to do away with practical examinations. We sought suggestions from all Vice Chancellors. They have to submit their suggestions by Friday."

He said the department will take a decision on the matter after considering the suggestions from the varsities, said.

As explained by the minister, the department is planning to conduct examinations in mid-June and has requested Vice Chancellors for suggestions. "Our plan is to conduct examinations directly for UG and PG courses soon after the lockdown is lifted. But the VCs have to take a call on whether to conduct classes for a few days and conduct exams later," said Ashwath Narayan.