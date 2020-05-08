Coronavirus: Karnataka Opposition demands Rs 50,000 crore package

The Congress-led Opposition on Friday demanded that the state government should seek a Rs 50,000 crore special economic package from the Centre in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

This is one of the 24 demands the Congress-led Opposition made during a meeting with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Besides Congress, leaders from the JD(S), CPI, CPI(M) and farmers groups attended the meeting.

“The state government should immediately ask the Centre to declare the COVID-19 pandemic as a ‘national disaster’ and demand at least Rs 50,000 crore to deal with the disease and address problems faced by the people due to the lockdown,” the charter of demands said.

During the meeting, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the PM CARES fund had Rs 35,000 crore. “Not a single paisa has come to the state from there. The Centre, at the least, should’ve given Karnataka whatever it got from the state,” he said.

The former CM also asked the government to increase Covid-19 testing and ensure sufficient availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits in all districts. “Experts have expressed worry that the virus may spread more in June and July. You have to be ready for that. And ASHA workers should be given financial incentives,” he said.

The Opposition asked the government to increase the per-hectare compensation for farmers from Rs 25,000 that has been announced, Rs 10,000 crore to revive industries, Rs 10,000 for each construction worker registered with the government and so on.

“Till the coronavirus (crisis) goes away, labourers should be given Rs 2,000 every month instead of a one-time relief of Rs 5,000,” Siddaramaiah said.

The meeting started with Yediyurappa informing the Opposition of steps taken by the government. “Compared with other states, the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka is under control,” he said. “I have information on various communities that are under distress. Giving them relief will be examined in the coming days. Also, by reviving economic activities, it’s our priority to ensure labourers are employed,” he said, listing out several initiatives taken by the government, especially on the agriculture front.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said a special session of legislature should be convened to discuss the Covid-19 situation. “We have brought to the CM’s notice various issues. If no action is taken, then Congress will hit the streets in protest.”