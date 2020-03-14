Coronavirus: Karnataka Politicos to keep their daughters' wedding a low-key affair

Government Chief Whip in Legislative Council Mahantesh Kavatgimath and former Sindagi MLA Ramesh Bhusanurhave decided to keep their daughters’ wedding a simple affair following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Bhusanur was planning to hold a grand wedding for his daughter Dr Preethi. He had extended invitation to over 8,000 people for the same. But the Covid-19 outbreak ruined his plans. The former BJP MLA has decided to keep the event a family affair.

Bhusanur told DH, “We have sent invite to over 8,000 people. I had invited several legislators and ministers for my daughter’s wedding and reception. Now, I am requesting many invitees not to attend the wedding. Once the situation eases, I will hold a reception in Sindagi town, he said.

The marriage of Bhusanur’s daughter Dr Preethi and Dr Premsagar is scheduled for March 19 in Vijayapura.

Following the state government’s decision to ban large gatherings, MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath has decided to have a simple wedding for his daughter. Dr Puja Kavatgimath’s wedding was planned at Shagun Garden Kalyan Mantap off Khanapur Road in Belagavi on Sunday (March 15).

Many dignitaries, including Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, have decided to skip the wedding.

Speaking to reporters, Kavatgimath said, “We had planned a grand marriage and made preparations, which started a few months back. But we have decided to keep it a simple affair following the Covid-19 outbreak. We will support the state government in the fight against the pandemic. The entire venue will be sanitised and awareness about Covid-19 will be created among the people attending the wedding.”

Sringeri JD(S) MLA T D Rajegowda also decided to make his daughter’s marriage a low-key affair, reports DHNS from Sringeri.

The marriage of Rajegowda’s daughter Dr Sanjana with Vachan Lakshman, son of coffee planter Athikatte Jagannath was scheduled for March 19 at Chikkamagaluru Okkaligara Bhavana. The venue of the marriage has now been shifted to Basapura estate.

Gowda said, “Invitations were already posted to many well-wishers and family members. Owing to the present situation, I appeal to my friends and well-wishers to bless the couple from wherever they are.”