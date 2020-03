The Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 scheduled to be held from April 22 to 24 has been postponed until further notice.

The Karnataka Examination Authority issued an order postponing the CET 2020 in view of the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of COVID-19. The revised time table will be announced later.

Over 1.90 lakh students were registered for the test which is a gateway for admission to undergraduate professional courses except for medical, dental and Ayush.