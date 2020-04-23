Coronavirus: Karnataka relaxes more lockdown restrictions; shops open up

Having partially lifted the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, Karnataka on Thursday allowed some more services and activities, including shops selling dry fruits, ice cream and juice.

In an addendum to his Wednesday order, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar added over half-a-dozen activities to resume amid the lockdown.

Under the ‘supply of essential goods’ category, the government has included dry fruits, ice cream and juice shops (take-away only).

In urban areas, food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills etc have been permitted.

Also now, recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connections will be available.

In the social sector, the government has added bed-side attendants and caregivers of senior citizens residing at home as a permissible activity.

In a respite for students, shops that sell educational books are permitted to stay open.

To help citizens beat the summer seat, the government has decided to open up shops that sell electric fans.

In the financial sector, non-banking financial institutions including housing finance companies, micro-financials with “bare minimum staff” and credit cooperative societies are allowed to function.