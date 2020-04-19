Coronavirus: Karnataka technical education department directs colleges against use of Zoom for virtual classes

The state technical education department following the Union Home Ministry’s guidelines, has directed all its colleges not to use the Zoom app to conduct online classes during the ongoing lockdown period.

Considering the Union goverment advisory that Zoom is not safe, the department has taken the decision and issued a circular asking all government, aided and unaided engineering, polytechnic (Diploma) colleges to stop using the app immediately.

The department recommended the use of a free app developed by TCS: "TCS iON Digital class room" or any other Apps recommended by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to conduct online classes from now on.

"Colleges were using Zoom since March 28th and as it is opined that the App is not safe we have directed for suspension of the App" said HU Talwar, Director, Technical Education Department.

However this was also the opinion of some of the vice chancellors during the recent video conference conducted by higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan where some VCs said that the app was not safe.