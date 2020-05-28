Karnataka temporarily suspends flights from five states

Coronavirus: Karnataka temporarily suspends flights from five states

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2020, 18:30 ist
  • updated: May 28 2020, 18:30 ist
Representative image

The Karnataka government has temporarily suspended flights from five states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, on Thursday.

The decision by the state cabinet is the result of a high load of cases imported from these states since domestic air travel commenced from May 25. Restrictions on arrival by roads from three states - Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, will also continue until further orders, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said.

"Asymptomatic cases from these states have increased," he said, which has burdened the quarantine facilities arranged by Karnataka. Tests are also not being completed (in time) due to the large number of arrivals from these states. 

The government will relax norms once the batch of returnees from these states leave mandatory quarantine for their homes, he said. 

Police department has been directed to be extra vigilant along the border areas of Maharastra to prevent people from walking into the state. "Since Bhima river-bed is dry, there are chances that people will enter Karnataka walking," he said.

 

