Coronavirus: Karnataka to intensify checking; ADGPs deputed to dists

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the extended lockdown would be more stringent, with more checks and barricades throughout the state to restrict unnecessary movement.

“In Bengaluru and other districts, the lockdown will be more stringent. After April 20, we will review the situation at taluk and district levels and take a call on easing restrictions,” Bommai said.

Though there were strict guidelines at hotspots, some “unnecessary” movement has continued and that will be curbed, Bommai said, clarifying that districts were not being sealed off.

The Home Minister said ADGP-rank police officers will be deputed in districts with high COVID-19 cases. The Centre is also planning to micromanage hotspots to contain the pandemic, Bommai said.

ADGP-rank officers have been deputed to enforce the lockdown in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Mysuru and Dakshina Kannada districts, where there are high number of COVID-19 cases. Bommai noted that four ADGPs have already been deputed and the rest will be sent soon to supervise the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Yediyurappa — who has lamented over people not following rules — said the extended lockdown will be closely monitored till April 20. “Easing restrictions will be based on the guidelines issued by the Centre,” he said.

So far, a total of 57,633 vehicles have been impounded, 4,169 people arrested and 2,181 FIRs registered for violating lockdown regulations. The police have collected Rs 95 lakh fine from violators, Yediyurappa said.

On COVID-19 hotspots in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said that all measures will be taken to ensure that the disease does not spread. “We will have to prioritise such hotspots. The government will try and contain the disease in such regions by April 20,” the CM said.

Yediyurappa said responsibility lay with people to ensure that all activities run smoothly after the lockdown ends on May 3 by strictly following the regulations. He added that there was no scarcity of medicines, essential services and goods. “We will make all efforts to carry out agriculture activities without any hurdle,” he said.