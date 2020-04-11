Coronavirus: Karnataka writes to ICMR for plasma therapy approval

Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute's (BMCRI) ethics committee has cleared convalescent plasma therapy for treating critically ill COVID-19 patients using blood donated by those who have recovered from the disease. Fortunately, 39 patients have been discharged so far in Karnataka who are all potential donors.

The idea is to use the antibodies that recovered patients must have developed (present in their blood) in response to fighting COVID-19, for patients who are on ventilators who are not in a position to fight off the disease on their own because of weak response from their own immune system.

On Thursday, BMCRI wrote to Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Karnataka, to get the Indian Council of Medical Research's approval for the same. "There are two steps. One, an approval from the ethics committee, which BMCRI has already given. Second, permission from the ICMR, for which I have written to them. We applied three days ago. I wrote another letter to the Government of India to ask the ICMR to expedite the approval," he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

BMCRI currently has three patients in the ICU. One of them with severe acute respiratory infection (SARI). "The antibodies in a recovered patients' blood will be used to treat critical patients with SARI if they stop responding to conventional treatment," said Dr CR Jayanthi, Dean, BMCRI and member secretary of the ethics committee.

Karnataka's application comes after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Delhi's pleas to the ICMR to give them permission to do the therapy. Kerala's Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences reportedly got the ICMR approval to conduct a clinical trial. The ICMR is reportedly in the process of finalising the protocol for conducting a clinical trial after which the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has to give a go-ahead.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

"Those who have recovered have to go through tests for HIV and Hepatitis B. After these diseases are ruled out, we have to work out a model of how much plasma to give to which patient, who is eligible for it and select the eligible patients. The idea is SARI patients with COVID-19 will recover faster. We have to see if we can broaden the inclusion criteria. But based on how Indian patients will react, ICMR has to work out a uniform protocol," she said.