Coronavirus: Karnataka's antibody kits stuck in Hong Kong airport

Karnataka and five other states have their coronavirus antibody test kits stuck in China because of the country's new policy of getting clearance from their government before a company exports its products.

Singapore-based Sensing Self Ltd and China’s Wondfo are the only companies that have cleared Pune's National Institute of Virology (NIV)’s validation for rapid antibody test kit.

Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, and nodal officer for COVID-19 lab testing, Karnataka, said, "Inventory is ready in Hong Kong Airport. Karnataka's consignment is stuck with five other states' consignments: Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Meghalaya. On April 1 or 3, China's policy changed saying any exports going out of China has to be certified by the Chinese government. Initially, the factories were independently exporting. We are working with the External Affairs Ministry, Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers and the Prime Minister's Office to expedite the process."

Karnataka has agreed to pay Rs. 694 per antibody test strip. "This is inclusive of customs, import duty, export charges and transportation charges," he said.

Around four lakh antibody test kits that were supposed to be supplied to Tamil Nadu were diverted to the United States. "But ours is not part of that consignment. China is very unpredictable at the moment. We were in talks with Beijing-based Sino Biocan but the government said we have to go through a National Institute of Virology Pune-approved company. The CEO of Sensing Self company we are buying from, Sripal Gandhi, is based out of Delhi. We thought it's better to go with an Indian at the helm since we'll have more say in the matter," Manjunath clarified.

"Our Chief Secretary is in touch with Vikram Mistry, Indian Ambassador to China, but it is getting delayed. We hope that in two or three days, we will have the consignment. We were supposed to get the consignment on Sunday night. The Singapore-based company Sensing Self Private Ltd has in fact sent us videos of the quality checks, and the material," he said.

As soon as the kits arrive, testing will be ramped up, and random and rapid testing will be done, he assured. Currently the state has 15 COVID-19 testing facilities. "We are doing the usual COVID-19 testing with our regular PCR machines," he said.

As of Monday, Karnataka had tested 10,017 samples through conventional PCR method.