2.75 lakh needy people fed on single day in Tumakuru

Coronavirus lockdown: 2.75 lakh needy people fed on single day in Tumakuru

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 15 2020, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 19:59 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Over 2.75 lakh people were fed on April 14 (Tuesday) in Tumakuru city and district by Veerashaiva Samaja and other organisations supporting them. This effort has come in for praise from the district administration and others. 

So far, volunteers were coming to the Samaja and taking food to be distributed among the poor and needy in various parts of the district every day. On Wednesday, the Samaja identified places where the distribution needs to be done. 

The practice began when T B Chandrashekar of the Samaja, industrialists Ramesh Babu and Chandramouli; and cooking contractor Prasanna started feeding nomads and migrant labourers in March.   

With the entry of MLA G B Jyotiganesh, the effort was extended to feeding 25,000 people each day. The Jain community and merchant community also joined the humanitarian effort. 

 

COVID-19
Lockdown
Veerashaiva-Lingayats
Coronavirus
