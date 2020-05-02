Coronavirus lockdown: After migrant workers' cries, Karnataka govt cancels costly bus fares

The state government on Saturday withdrew its decision of not funding the transportation of labourers after thousands of migrant labourers expressed helplessness in paying three times the normal fare for commuting in KSRTC buses. However, there was no clarity on the revised fare.

Senior officials at KSRTC said that for the last one week, the deputy commissioners were hiring their buses on contract to carry migrants. "The programme was stopped yesterday (Friday) and we were told that migrant workers will pay for their travel," the official said.

However, the KSRTC insisted that the buses will be operated only on contract basis. Unlike passenger services, where a commuter pays the regular fare, hiring a bus on contract is costlier ant involves payment of a lump sum amount. Even then, only 30 persons are allowed to travel in a bus as per the social distancing protocol.

For more than 2,000 people, most of them migrant workers, who rushed to Majestic to catch a bus home, the news that they have to pay three times the amount of normal fare came as a rude shock. Many of them had come with children as young as a year old as well as elderly persons aged over 60 years old. As the small terminal was full, many had to wait under the harsh sun.

Bhemappa Mahamani, a 40-year-old construction labourer from Yadgir, described the government's decision as disastrous and callous. "We have had no income for the last two months. Who in their right mind would demand people like us to pay so much of money? We have not even had proper food in the last few days. We are not scared of coronavirus but worried about food," he said.

CM intervenes

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa intervened in the issue after the news of the migrant workers in helpless condition went viral. At 12.30 pm, the KSRTC communicated to the media that the chief minister has "permitted for single-fare tariff for migrants traveling by KSRTC in the state after following social distance".

The message added that the Labour Department will pay for the return journey fare.

Asked why the 'single-fare tariff' was not implemented an hour after the corporation informed the media persons about the chief minister's intervention, KSRTC officials on the spot said they were yet to get a formal order.

"The additional amount will be refunded once we get clarity. We don't know whether it will be regular fare or the fare of 54 seats is divided among 30 persons," he said.

Pallavi Hanumantappa, a student travelling to Davangere, asked why the government took more than a day to cancel the decision. "They have done it because of criticism. Why can't they make decisions earlier by keeping our life in mind," she asked.