Coronavirus lockdown: Indian coast guard ramps up surveillance along Karnataka coastline

To boost the Coast Guard's (CG) surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities on the country's west coast in Karnataka, CG OPV Varaha and CG Dornier 785 ex Kochi were pressed to service to undertake extensive surveillance.

"Both seawards and aerial surveillance of Karnataka coast line will be undertaken from Sunday," said S Babu Venkatesh, Commander, Coast Guard, Karnataka.

The surveillance will be an air-sea coordinated operation.

The Coast Guard ships and aircraft maintained extensive search in the area for intercepting any suspect vessel. Indian Coast Guard ships classified various contacts in the area and kept them under constant surveillance.

In addition, the fast Interceptor Boats C 448, C 420 and C 155 have been extensively deployed for near to coast patrol to monitor all fishing boats and act as deterrence to prevent any nefarious activities from Karwar up to Kasaragod to cover the 320-km coastline.

Coast Guard Karnataka has been also been maintaining constant surveillance using the Remoting Operating Stations (ROS) in Surathkal and Bhatkal using electronic means, he added.