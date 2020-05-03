Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka announces free bus travel for labourers

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced that migrant labourers returning home could travel for free for the next three days on state-run buses.

A release by the Chief Minister's Office said that the decision would be applicable till Tuesday and KSRTC buses would not charge any fares to migrant labourers wanting to return to their native districts within the state.

The order came after widespread criticism against the government's decision to levy high ticket charges for labourers returning home, which was subsequently reduced on Saturday. A day later, however, the government decided to ensure free transport facilities for their benefit.

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has urged the labourers to maintain social distancing at the bus station and assured adequate facilities would be provided for them..