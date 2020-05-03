COVID-19:K'taka announces free bus travel for labourers

Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka announces free bus travel for labourers

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DHNS,
  • May 03 2020, 11:37 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 11:37 ist
Migrant workers wave from inside a bus before leaving for their hometowns during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus in Bangalore. (AFP)

The Karnataka government on Sunday announced that migrant labourers returning home could travel for free for the next three days on state-run buses.

Track live updates on coronavirus here
A release by the Chief Minister's Office said that the decision would be applicable till Tuesday and KSRTC buses would not charge any fares to migrant labourers wanting to return to their native districts within the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus lockdown: After migrant workers' cries, Karnataka govt cancels costly bus fares

The order came after widespread criticism against the government's decision to levy high ticket charges for labourers returning home, which was subsequently reduced on Saturday. A day later, however, the government decided to ensure free transport facilities for their benefit.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa has urged the labourers to maintain social distancing at the bus station and assured adequate facilities would be provided for them..

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
migrant labourers
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

Curtains fall on strip clubs in Israel's 'Sin City'

COVID-19 could change the world of work

COVID-19 could change the world of work

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Amnesty gives chilling details of Egypt press crackdown

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Non-contact games set to lead the way

Will you be my quarantine ?

Will you be my quarantine ?

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

Bleak forecasts, cost-cutting mark COVID-19 recession

 