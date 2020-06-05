Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka government allows buses, autos during night curfew

Karnataka on Thursday permitted transport services even during the curfew hours of 9 pm to 5 pm.

With this, bus services - BMTC, KSRTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC - autos and cabs can ply during the night curfew to pick commuters from pickup points or bus stands.

On the basis of bus tickets, passengers will be allowed to commute to the bus stand to home, in accordance with the COVID-19 control measures, SOPs and other guidelines, an order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar said.

Further, during the curfew hours autos, taxis and cabs have been given permission to pick commuters from pickup points or bus stands, the order added.

Earlier, the government had revised the night curfew time from the previous 7 pm-7 am to 9 pm-5 am. Movement of individuals was strictly prohibited between 9 pm and 5 am throughout the state, except for essential activities.