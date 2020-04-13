Coronavirus lockdown: Karnataka Minister Sudhakar lands in soup over swimming pool pic

The Opposition Congress on Monday demanded the resignation of Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, for tweeting a picture of him rejoicing in swimming with his children.

In the tweet, since deleted, Sudhakar said: “After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also (sic)..haha.”

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Taking exception to this, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar asked Sudhakar to step down. “When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the Corona in-charge Minister Dr Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool,” Shivakumar said in a tweet with a screenshot of Sudhakar’s now-deleted tweet. “It's a matter of moral & ethical standard. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the Cabinet.”

In a statement he issued subsequently, Shivakumar said he was aghast that Sudhakar, being a doctor, posted a picture of his personal life during the crisis. “Not just those from my party, BJP leaders themselves called me to ask why I have not demanded Sudhakar’s resignation yet,” he said. “Still, I will not press for his resignation. Even the CM or Governor should not sack him. According to me, Sudhakar himself will take moral responsibility and step down.”

According to sources, a Congress delegation is expected to meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa seeking Sudhakar’s sacking on grounds that he violated the lockdown.

In response to Sudhakar’s tweet, activist Leo F Saldanha said the minister’s kids deserved all the time they could get with him. “But you need to ask yourself, as Minister of Medical Education, if it is right for you to claim a swimming pool provides ‘social distancing’? A quick check would have revealed swimming pools spread infections quite a bit,” he said.