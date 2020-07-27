Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka schools not to reopen soon, but teachers will visit kids at home in villages

The government seems to be in no hurry to reopen schools for the current academic year as the Covid-19 cases are spiking every day.

This was also the opinion of the Union government during the interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of states on Monday, to discuss unlock procedures.

Considering the safety of kids and also the opinion gathered from parents through a survey, the department of education has decided not to reopen the schools as parents are not willing to send their wards to schools.

However, the department is framing a district-wise strategy to reach out to children and teach them at their doorstep, specially in rural Karnataka. The department has designed a new scheme “Vidyagama,” under which teachers will reach out to students at their doorstep.

“We have gathered data of villages/schools where the number of students is less than 25. In such cases, we are planning to send teachers to the villages, so that they can conduct classes, maintaining social distance,” said an official from the department.

Christened ‘Vidyagama scheme,’ the programme will continue until the physical classes commence. “Along with continuous learning, this scheme will help reduce child marriage, child labour and other crimes against children,” the official said.

The department is also planning to conduct physical classes for high school children in rural areas where students strength is less than 20. This is mainly to engage students who are deprived of any technology to utilise online mode of teaching, including classes through Doordarshan Chandana TV channel.

Also, the plans for those who have access to mobile phones and telecommunication networks and for those who have no access to such facilities are different.

“There are cases where parents have mobile phones, but are available to children only before 9 am or after 6 pm and carry the gadgets to work. In such cases, we have informed teachers to leave voice messages and text messages before 9 am and give assignments for the day,” explained the official.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar conducted a webinar with editors of newspapers in Karnataka on Monday and discussed several issues, including ways to engage children during Covid crisis, online classes and the department’s plan for providing continuous learning. The minister said that he would soon hold a meeting with cable TV operators in the state to explore the possibility of airing recorded classes for students.