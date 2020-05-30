Karnataka to not observe complete lockdown on May 31

Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka to not observe complete lockdown on May 31

Bharath R Joshi
Bharath R Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 30 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 12:31 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced that on May 31 (Sunday) there will not be a total lockdown and all activities will be permitted and continue like the rest of the week. 

The decision was taken in view of demands from citizens and “keeping their interests in mind,” said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). 
 

This means that public transport services - buses, autos and cabs - shops, commercial establishments and others will be open on May 31. 

Under a Lockdown 4.0, Karnataka had decided to throw open public transport, except metro, shops and commercial establishments, except Metro, on all six days between 7 am and 7 pm. However, May 24 and May 31 - Sundays - were exempted from the relaxation and a curfew was to be imposed throughout the day. 

The Lockdown 4.0 ends May 31 and the government's decision to keep Sunday free comes ahead of the Lockdown 5.0 that the Centre is expected to announce soon. 

