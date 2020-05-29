‘Coronavirus lockdown likely to extend from June 1’

Coronavirus lockdown likely to extend from June 1: S T Somashekar

Ranjith K V
Ranjith K V, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • May 29 2020, 21:49 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 22:17 ist
Multivillage drinking water project was inaugurated at Kanagalu village, Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district on Friday. MLA K Mahadevu and District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar are seen.

District In-charge Minister S T Somashekar said that the lockdown is likely to be relaxed from June 1. The minister said that he will urge Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to impose a temporary ban on entry of migrants to the state.   

After inaugurating the multi-village drinking water project at Kanagalu village, Periyapatna taluk on Friday, he expressed hopes on relaxing the lockdown guidelines.

The minister said, “The government will decide on opening temples, shopping malls and other business establishments, based on the decision of the Union government.”

He said, “Covid-19 is under control in Mysuru district, but a few cases were reported due to migrants from other states. Now, we are quarantining such migrants, to contain the spread of Covid-19.”

The minister appreciated the people’s representatives and officials, led by Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G Sankar, for their efforts to tackle Covid-19.

