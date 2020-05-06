Coronavirus Lockdown: Liquor to get costlier in Karnataka as govt hikes excise duty

Two days after allowing retail liquor sale, the Karnataka government on Wednesday hiked excise duty by 11% points, which will make citizens cough up more money for their drinks, amid coronavirus lockdown

The hike is applicable on brandy, whisky, gin and rum. It is not applicable to beer, wine, toddy and fenny. The hike will translate into a drinker paying Rs 5 more for a quarter (180 ml), according to sources.

In all, the excise duty is now 17%, including a 6% hike that was announced in the 2020-21 Budget. Seen as a resource mobilization measure, the government expects to mop up Rs 2,200 crore “in an ideal situation.”

Officials in the Finance department defended the hike, calling it “nominal” compared with the 70% ‘special corona fee’ on alcohol levied by the Delhi government.

Karnataka allowed the retail sale of liquor since May 4 after a gap of 42 days. Retail outlets opened to long queues, and liquor worth Rs 242 crore was sold in just two days.

After announcing the additional duty hike, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa defended the decision to allow the sale of liquor.

There is criticism from some quarters that no preparation was done before allowing liquor sales to resume. “When there are people to drink, what preparation is needed?” the CM said, laughing it off.