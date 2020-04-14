Coronavirus lockdown: More checking, more barricades in Karnataka till April 20

There will be more checking and more barricades in place throughout Karnataka to restrict the unnecessary movement of people during the lockdown period. In districts, where there are more cases, ADGP rank police officials will be deputed to monitor the situation, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said Tuesday.

The Central government is also planning to micromanage hotspots to contain the pandemic, he said.

"In Bengaluru and other districts, lockdown will be more stringent. After April 20, we will review the situation at taluk and district levels and take a call on easing restrictions," he said. Though there were strict guidelines at hotspots, some unnecessary movements continued, which will be curbed too, Bommai said, noting that districts are not being sealed down.

In districts such as Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and others - where there are more cases, ADGP rank officials have been deputed. While four officials are already in the districts, rest will be deputed soon to supervise the lockdown, he said.