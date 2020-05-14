Coronavirus lockdown: Nursing mothers with babies walk home to Karnataka from Mumbai

Two nursing mothers along with babies who set out on foot from Mumbai reached their homes safely four days after they began the journey.

While Pooja Manasingh Jadhav(22) delivered a baby girl 22 days back, Anitha Dineshkumar (23) gave birth to a baby boy 18 days ago. They are the residents of Tari Tanda in Chittapur taluk of the district. A total of 52 people from this Tanda migrated to Mumbai in search of a job.

Since there is no work after the lockdown, they began their journey home on foot from Mumbai on May 10. The lactating mothers walked for about 34 km. While walking home, the police helped them to reach Pandarapura on Wednesday evening.

After a person contacted MP Dr Umesh Jadhav over the phone and informed it, he arranged a car for the lactating mothers and a bus to other 50 people. All of them, except the nursing mothers, have been quarantined at a quarantine centre set up at Sevanagara School on the outskirts of Tari Tanda in wee hours of Thursday.

The lactating mothers were allowed into their homes for the sake of babies. After health check-up, quarantine seal has been applied even for the babies.