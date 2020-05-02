Coronavirus lockdown: Please stay back, CM B S Yediyurappa tells migrant workers

Fearing an exodus of skilled labour, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to migrant workers to not leave in panic, assuring them that economic activities will resume in the state.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The CM’s appeal came a day after the Cabinet decided to allow movement of people who want to go back to their native states.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, economic activities had almost come to a standstill across the country. The worst-affected were the labourers. The government has stood by you during this time of crisis. It is my sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in the state and cooperate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from the Union government,” the CM said in his appeal.

“We intend to resume the economic activities soon. The government has already held meetings with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard,” Yediyurappa said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Yediyurappa said the state government had appealed to “employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries”.

Yediyurappa’s appeal was also posted in Hindi to reach the workers from the northern states who came to Karnataka for a livelihood.