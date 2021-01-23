Coronavirus lockdown resulted in Rs 3,700 crore loss to RTCs: Laxman Savadi

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said the pandemic-induced lockdown had resulted in a loss of Rs 3,700 crore to the four transportation corporations of Karnataka.

Speaking to media persons after inaugurating a new bus-stand at Kalagatagi in Dharwad district on Saturday, he said the state government had released Rs 1,746 crore to foot the salary bill of 1.30 lakh employees of RTCs.

He said the government is committed to fulfilling all the nine demands of the employee.

“When I took charge as state transportation minister, the four RTCs-- KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and NEKRTC, were under Rs 3,000 crore loss, of which the state government was supposed to clear Rs 2,980 crore dues,” he said and added that the sudden imposition of lockdown had increased the losses. Even after lifting of lockdown, the RTCs have not reached its Pre-Covid-19 levels. Earlier, more than 4.20 crore people used to commute in public buses. However, now not more than one crore people are using it, he said.

Electric buses

Savadi said Union government has given permission to the state to purchase 350 electric buses, for which we will get a subsidy of Rs 55 lakh on each bus. Of the 350 buses, Bengaluru will get 300 electric buses, while the remaining 50 will ply in Dharwad, he said.

The minister also said that more than 2,000 buses in State have run for more than nine lakh km. These buses have to be scrapped. “We are looking for MLAs and MPs who can purchase these old buses through their local area development funds and convert them into toilets or bathrooms. This will address two issues in one go,” he said.