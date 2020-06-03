Coronavirus lockdown: School reopening date in Karnataka not yet finalised, says S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Second Education Minister S Suresh Kumar has clarified that July 1 is not the date decided by the government for the reopening of the schools.

He told reporters that that is the date planned by the education department for the school reopening.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Suresh Kumar said the opinion of parents will be collated before the reopening of the schools. A meeting of school development and monitoring committees and parents has been convened from June 11 to 13 for the purpose at the school level.

Later, a report will be submitted to the report about such meetings on June 15. Thereafter, the government will take a final decision based on the guidelines of the Union government, he said.

He said the safety measures, to be taken for SSLC exams, will be continued even after the reopening of the schools.

The minister said a final decision about cutting the syllabus short in view of the late reopening of schools will be taken in consultation with the Directorate of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT)