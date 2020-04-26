Coronavirus Lockdown: Stranded migrant workers from Bagalkot return home

Migrant workers from the district, who were stranded at Puttur, returned to their natives in a KSRTC bus arranged by the Dakshina Kannada district administration on

Saturday.

A total of 39 migrant workers from Bagalkot, Badami and Hungund taluks were provided with shelter and food at Puttur Mahalingeshwara Temple after the nationwide lockdown was clamped to mitigate the virus spread.

The district administration ferried the migrant workers, who’d completed a 28-day quarantine and tested negative for COVID-19, to their native in KSRTC bus

The bus left Puttur on Friday midnight and reached Bagalkot on Saturday afternoon. Workers were dropped at their native villages. The Dakshina Kannada district administration had arranged for enough food, water and masks for the workers.

In the last two days, more than 50 buses from KSRTC Mangaluru and Puttur divisions were roped in to ferry migrant workers to their native towns and villages.

The district administration has made necessary arrangements to send labourers, stranded in various parts of the district, to their natives following the order by the state government to send workers to their native villages for agricultural work or to cities for construction activities within the state.