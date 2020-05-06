Coronavirus lockdown: Tejasvi Surya hails stoppage of trains, draws flak

BJP’s Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday hailed the state government’s decision to stop inter-state trains, calling it ‘a bold and necessary move.’

“It will help migrant labourers who came here with hopes of a better life to restart their dreams. Also, it will kickstart economic activities full throttle. Karnataka will emerge out of this stronger!” Surya said in a tweet.

Surya, however, was heavily panned for this.

Responding to Surya, Congress leader Priyank Kharge said: “BJP has asked what the builders want, have you asked what labourer wants? Just like how these people are stuck here, labourers from our state are stuck in other states. Have you asked them? 18,000 Kannadigas in Goa alone have registered to come back home. What about them?”

Activist Vinay Sreenivasa pointed out that the ‘bold’ move violated Article 23 of the Constitution that prohibits forced labour. “But I guess we can’t expect your party to understand the Constitution,” he said.

The government’s decision to discontinue inter-state travel of migrant workers coincided with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s meeting with members of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai), leading to allegations that the government had ‘succumbed to the real estate lobby’.

Another Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda posted a video showing migrant workers walking to Uttar Pradesh. “This is inhuman. They are so disturbed as to walk home, please don’t force. Some may die. Government cannot be the paid agent of the real estate lobby. Send them well so they want to come back,” Gowda said.

Software professional Shruthi H M asked Surya if he still thought it was a ‘bold and necessary’ move. “Kannadigas are basically kind-hearted, sweet people. Your decision to withdraw Shramik trains, heeding to the builders lobby, has put us to shame,” she said.