Coronavirus: MAHAN to provide 350-bed facility

As the Covid-19 cases are on the rise, the authorities have opened fever clinics at St Joseph’s Hospital, Narayana Multispeciality Hospital and Columbia Asia hospital. In addition, Mysuru Association of Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Diagnostic Centres and Clinics (MAHAN) have decided to provide 350-bed facility.

MP Pratap Simha visited the hospitals and inspected the fever clinics. The MP said that all the three hospital authorities have assured of serving the Covid-19 patients.

The members of MAHAN, Vikram Hospital, B M Hospital, St Joseph’s Hospital, Narayana Hospital will create a 350 bed facility to treat Covid-19 patients. Besides, Brindavan Hospital authorities have assured of allotting a 75-bed facility for the patients, the MP informed.

As the N R Assembly segment has more number of Covid-19 patients, the testing would be expedited and more patients covered. All measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the people, he said.

The MP said that the district needs 3,500 antigen kits and a proposal has been sent to the state government.

The MP also criticised former MLA, also Congress party leader Vasu for questioning the government on allocating the responsibility of N R segment to him.

Pratap Simha said, “NR Assembly MLA Tanveer Sait could not attend any meeting from the beginning due to health issues. Hence, I was given the responsibility,” he said.

District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh and others were present.