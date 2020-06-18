Coronavirus may hit Karnataka's oral cancer case detection rate

Karnataka has one of the highest oral cancer cases among all states in the country owing to its high tobacco cultivation. As dentists come in close contact with the oral cavity, saliva and blood, and respiratory tract secretions, oral cancer screening outreach programmes under the National Cancer Screening Programme have been deferred in the wake of COVID-19.

Dr Pramila AG, Deputy Director, Oral Health, of the state's Health Department told DH, "Our dentists would participate in the camps conducted by the Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) department. Now that it is risky to come in contact with saliva due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are performing only emergency oral health procedures."

This is expected to affect the state's oral cancer case detection rates. Currently, 257 dentists under the oral health wing have been called back from COVID-19 duties in fever clinics and since June 1, they have been back in their OPDs in the dental department of various public hospitals.

"Oral cancer accounts for 7.4% of the total cancers in the state. Whoever comes to our NCD clinics will be screened based on the symptoms told verbally like white patches, swelling, bleeding etc," said Dr Rangaswamy HV, Deputy Director, Non-Communicable Diseases, of the state's Health Department.

Even Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, which conducted screening camps for smokers and tobacco users, is not conducting camps anymore. In the past two years, the intensity of the camps was increased by Kidwai because BEL company donated a high-tech bus equipped with all facilities. Per month, ten to twelve camps were conducted and each camp screened a hundred people, which stopped after the start of the pandemic.

Dr Vishal Rao, Head and Neck Cancer surgeon with HCG hospital said, "The only effective strategy to reduce oral cancer mortality is screening and early detection. These are especially effective in high-risk groups for oral cancer who consume tobacco and alcohol. COVID-19 is known to cause higher mortality in patients with NCD such as cancer. Screening high-risk populations combined with health education is useful."

"Kidwai alone sees around 1,200 new oral cancer cases every year. Karnataka sees 15,000 new cases every year and has an existing caseload of 35,000. Twelve percent of

Kidwai's cases were detected through screening by the hospital and NGOs. White patches, red patches, injuries to the gum, are classical signs of oral cancer," said Dr C Ramesh, Professor of Epidemiology and Biostatistics at Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology.