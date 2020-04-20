Coronavirus: No let up in Vijayapura, Kalaburagi as infections mount

The Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Vijayapura and Kalaburagi. On Monday, Chapparband Galli of Vijayapura city reported 11 new cases of virus while Kalaburagi city saw five test positive for novel coronavirus.

The rapid spurt in Covid-19 cases in Vijayapura has taken its total count to 32, including two deaths. All but one case were reported from Chapparband Galli under Gol Gumbaz police station.

A total of seven people, including three kids and as many women, all contacts of Patient 221 (a 60-year-old woman) tested positive for virus on Monday. According to district health authorities, a 7-year-old girl, two boys aged 10 and 14, a 36-year-old man, and three women in the age-group of 25 years to 38 years, have acquired infection from Patient 221 - the first Covid-19 case reported in Vijayapura.

Two women, aged 21 and 47, and a 28-year-old man, all primary contacts of Patient 362, tested positive for novel coronavirus. A 34 year-old-woman also contracted virus from Patient 228, the sources said. On the bright side, all 30 (active cases) patients are healthy.

Meanwhile, there’s no let-up in Covid-19 cases in Kalaburagi city, which reported five new cases on Monday. With this, the district’s tally went up to 27, including three fatalities.

A 13-year-old boy, an 18-year-old youth and a 30-year-old-woman from Mominpur area contracted the virus from the 55-year-old cloth merchant, who died while undergoing treatment, recently. All three are the kin of the deceased.

This apart, a 50-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He was a contact of a 65-year-old man who died due to Covid-19.

Throat swab sample of a teenage boy returned positive. The source of his infection is the 57-year-old man who is undergoing treatment for the Covid-19. All patients are being treated at ESIC Hospital in the city.