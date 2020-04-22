Coronavirus outbreak: Four-month-old baby among 9 new positive cases, Karnataka's tally at 427

Karnataka reported nine new cases on Wednesday. With this, the number of active cases stands at 279. No deaths have been reported on Wednesday. The Covid-19 casualties in the state remain 17.

Of the nine new cases reported today (April 22), five are from Kalaburagi, including a four-month-old baby. Four of the patients from Kalaburagi are contacts of previously diagnosed patients and the fifth patient is a case of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

After three days of zero cases, Bengaluru reported two new cases on Wednesday. One is a contact of a previously diagnosed patient while the other has SARI. The remaining two belong to the Nanjanagud pharma cluster in Mysuru. The state also saw two discharges, taking the count to 131.

Minister S Suresh Kumar said, "Bengaluru is in the 10th position in terms of the number of cases in metropolitan cities in the country. Bengaluru has, so far, reported 103 cases, urban and rural put together."

"There have been 359 cases in the state in the past 28 days. Nine cases are from outside the state. Hence, there are 337 containment zones, including 22 in BBMP, in Karnataka," Kumar said replying to a query on containment zones in the state.