Coronavirus outbreak: Karnataka's tally jumps to 445, death toll at 18

As many as 18 people, including nine migrant workers from Bihar - all contacts of Patient 419, tested positive for novel coronavirus in the state on Thursday. With this, the number of active cases in the state has gone up to 283 and the total count to 445.

The day also saw the state report its 18th casualty after the 75-year-old woman (P432) from Bantwal, with a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia, died at Wenlock Hospital.

In a disturbing development, nine migrant workers among the people, who tested positive on Thursday, contracted the illness from a common contact Patient 419. All nine shared accommodation with Patient 419, who tested positive for virus on Wednesday, at Hongasandra.

The rest others, who tested positive for Covid-19, are from Hubballi, Mandya, Kalaburagi and Dakshina Kannada and are contacts of previously diagnosed patients. Contact tracing is underway for one of the two cases reported from Vijayapura.

Meanwhile, the Nanjangud cluster in Mysuru has 73 positive cases now, informed the minister. Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, told reporters that 62% of cases in the state are asymptomatic.

The chemists and pharmacies in hospitals have been told to make an entry of the people, along with their contact details, who buy the antipyretic and anti-inflammatory drugs for fever-like symptoms. This is being done to screen/monitor the SARI and influenza-like patients in the preliminary stages itself.

This applies to anti-allergic (cold) and anti-tussive (cough) drugs as well. The drugs could be paracetamol, cetrizine, chlorphineramine and all types of cough syrups. The chemists have to report to the district health authorities on a daily basis with the details of the medicine sold and to whom.

45 pvt hospitals for dialysis

There are 166 dialysis centres in the state. Since 23 district hospitals which are acting as Covid-19 exclusive hospitals cannot provide dialysis services to healthy non-Covid patients, 45 private hospitals in the state have been roped in for dialysis. “These hospitals will create facilities for dialysis and provide the service under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka rate,” said Minister S Suresh Kumar. However, 143 dialysis centres will continue as usual.