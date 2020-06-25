Coronavirus outbreak: Social distancing rule goes for toss once students come out of SSLC exam hall

The Education Department may claim to have made arrangements to maintain social distance at the examination premises, but once outside several students were seen hugging, shaking their hands and discussing in groups as they have met their friends almost after three months.

Post examinations on Thursday, which was the first day of the SSLC exams students were happy seeing their friends after a long gap. Those who were accompanied by parents did not get a chance to chat with their friends, those who had come on their own ensured they spent enough time with friends.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

Three girl students who were waiting outside the Fort high school centre at Chamarajpet said, "Two of our friends are still writing the exams and we are waiting for them. It's been almost three months since we have seen each other."

"We want to know how others have done so we are waiting to discuss," said a group of four boys who wrote exams at Rajarajeshwari school in South Bengaluru.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Meanwhile, students expressed that they were not comfortable in writing exams wearing a face mask. "it's too hot inside the exam hall and as I was sitting in last row even the fan was not reaching, " said Sai Samarth a student.