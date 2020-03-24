Coronavirus: Public and private transport shut down in Karnataka

With Karnataka reporting seven new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total number to 33, the government on Monday ordered a statewide lockdown under which public transportation all other non-essential activities will remain suspended till March 31.

Initially, an order issued by the government had imposed lockdown measures on nine districts where positive Covid-19 cases had been reported.

“After assessing the situation, we have decided to lock down not just nine districts, but the whole state of Karnataka till March 31. I request all citizens to cooperate and stay indoors,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said.

He also urged citizens not to panic. “Please note that there is no need for bulk-buying, hoarding or any sort of panic. Food supply and grocery shops will be open for all as usual. Your cooperation is extremely important and we can fight this,” Yediyurappa said.

All types of transport including BMTC and KSRTC buses and Metro has been banned.

App-based cab services like Uber and Ola will also remain off the roads, according to G N Shivamurhty, deputy commissioner, Bengaluru Urban.

The government had already issued lockdown orders in Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapur, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Kodagu, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Belagavi districts.

With curbs extended across the state, all gatherings of more than five people are prohibited in public places except for purposes of Covid-19 containment.

The government will also enforce quarantine measures.