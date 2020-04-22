Coronavirus: Revision classes for SSLC students from April 29

The revision classes for SSLC students will begin from April 29 through Doordarshan or Chandana channel.

As the SSLC examinations were postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education is conducting revision classes. To reach out to students who are in rural areas, the department has selected the Doordarshan/Chandana channel.

The revision classes will be conducted between 3 pm to 4.30 pm from April 29. For the first 16 days, Mathematics and Science subjects will be covered. From the 17th day, model question papers of both the subjects will be provided and teachers will also help students acquire the techniques to solve the papers.

From the 18th day, revision classes for social science will be held for six days following which language subjects will be taken up.