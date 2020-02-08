Coronavirus scare: Youth’s marriage postponed

A youth from Kumpala, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, who was working in a cruise vessel, was forced postpone his marriage, scheduled to be held on February 10, as he was not allowed to visit his native place on holiday due to coronavirus threat.

Gaurav Bangera was supposed to reach Mangaluru on Friday. However, the vessel in which Bangera works, has been quarantined in Hong Kong and was not allowed to sail due to threat of coronavirus. The marriage was scheduled to be held at St Sebastian Hall in Bendoorwell.

Gaurav’s relative Ganesh said though tests were conducted on all passengers and crew on the cruise vessel, the vessel is not allowed to sail due to official procedures of Hong Kong. “We had booked a hall in Mangaluru for the marriage and invited all the relatives too. The authorities in Hong Kong have kept the vessel under observation as the vessel hailed from China. We will be able to fix the next date only after he reaches his native.”