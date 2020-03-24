Seven arrested for violating Section 144 in Mangaluru

Coronavirus: Seven arrested for violating Section 144 in Mangaluru

All seven were arrested for violating magisterial orders and directions of police officers on duty as per Section 71 of KP Act

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 24 2020, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2020, 17:11 ist
Representative image (iStock Photo)

Mangaluru City Police have arrested seven persons for violating Section 144 order clamped by the Deputy Commissioner to ensure lockdown, on Tuesday.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, the arrested are James (45), a native of Alooru taluk and a watchman of Prabhath Talkies in Mangaluru; Vimesh (30), a native of Tarikere and is working at Jeevana Deepa publications in Mangaluru, Ameera Haju Ansari, a native of Mahadaya in Uttar Pradesh and working in J M Road in Kudroli; Balaram Chowdri (32), a native of Rajastan and working in Kudroli; Rahul Pandey (18), a native of Assam and is working in Bunder; Siddiq of Ullal and Vinay of Krishna Nagara in Thokkottu.

All seven were arrested for violating magisterial orders and directions of police officers on duty as per Section 71 of KP Act.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mangaluru
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany

Usher in Ugadi

Usher in Ugadi

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future

 