Coronavirus: Seven arrested for violating Section 144 in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Police have arrested seven persons for violating Section 144 order clamped by the Deputy Commissioner to ensure lockdown, on Tuesday.

According to City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha, the arrested are James (45), a native of Alooru taluk and a watchman of Prabhath Talkies in Mangaluru; Vimesh (30), a native of Tarikere and is working at Jeevana Deepa publications in Mangaluru, Ameera Haju Ansari, a native of Mahadaya in Uttar Pradesh and working in J M Road in Kudroli; Balaram Chowdri (32), a native of Rajastan and working in Kudroli; Rahul Pandey (18), a native of Assam and is working in Bunder; Siddiq of Ullal and Vinay of Krishna Nagara in Thokkottu.

All seven were arrested for violating magisterial orders and directions of police officers on duty as per Section 71 of KP Act.