Coronavirus: Take stringent steps to ensure people stay at home, Yediurappa tells district administrations

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday asked district administrations to take required stringent measures to ensure people remain at home and do not come out unnecessarily, to control the spread of COVID-19.

Asking officials to strictly enforce the lockdown, he told authorities to even consider arresting those who violate the order and come out unnecessarily.

Yediyurappa held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners of all districts on measures taken to control the spread of COVID-19 and for implementation of the lockdown. Several senior ministers and top government officials took part in the video conference.

"The Chief Minister has clearly instructed the Home Department to enforce lockdown in Bengaluru and other parts of the state strictly," Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar told reporters after the meeting. Asked whether the Chief Minister has directed police to arrest people who violate the lockdown, he said, "there is no other way. We can't beat them, then how to do it? So some strong measures need to be taken for safety of the people."

Yediyurappa asked the officials to completely restrict unnecessary movement of people and ensure that those involved in suppling essential services don't face any hurdles. He also directed them to ensure that banks and financial institutions postpone the payment of installments of loan, and also see to it that all essential agricultural equipment, fertilisers and pesticides are made available to farmers.

Asking officials to ensure that private clinics across the state function, Yediyurappa said all essential items should be made available to people near their houses. "This will not only help people buy necessary items near their houses, but will also benefit small traders and it will also curtail people from going to markets and city centres."

He said steps should be taken against sale of essential supplies at high cost measures should taken against selling essential supplies at high cost by misusing the opportunity.

The Chief Minister said adequate funds are available in the PD accounts of all District Deputy Commissioners and asked them to use those funds adequately.

He asked officials to ensure that doctors, paramedics, health practitioners and also civic workers, among others in the front line of fight against COVID-19 don't face any problems and get all safety equipment.