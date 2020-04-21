Coronavirus: Testing times for Kalaburagi as 1 positive case reported every 19 hrs

In the last 21 days, one Covid-19 positive case is reported every 19 hours in Kalaburagi district, going by the daily state bulletin.

A total of 26 people tested positive for Coronavirus in the district from April 1 to 21, setting off an alarming bell. This includes three deaths.

After sporadic positive cases until March 31, the virus infection witnessed a steady rise from April 1 to April 21. Kalaburagi had hit national headlines after nation's first Covid-19 death on March 10.

The people of the district had heaved a sigh of relief as not even a single positive case was reported from March 18 to 30.

From March 12 to 31, four positive cases, including one death, were reported.

An official on condition of anonymity said the situation was under control in the district till the return of those who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi.

When the list of those who attended the religious congregation came out, the situation went out of control as the returnees did not voluntarily come forward to undergo medical check-up for Covid-19.

A majority of the positive cases reported this month are primary contacts of the Tablighi returnees, he said.

Dr Manjunath Doshetty of the city told DH that since the source was being pursued by the officials, there is no need to panic about the pandemic.

Since the positive cases are reported from two clusters only and there are no reports of increase in pneumonia cases requiring ventilator in Kalaburagi, community transmission has been ruled out, he said.

Several positive cases being reported in the district are from a cluster where those who came in direct contact with the Jamaat returnees live, he said.