Coronavirus: Two arrested for spreading false message in Nanjangud

The police arrested two persons for allegedly spreading false messages over coronavirus on social media.

Nagendra of Neelakanta Nagar in Nanjangud, Mysuru district and Lokesh of Santhemarahalli in Chamarajanagar taulk are the arrested persons.

According to the police, Nagendra created a post claiming that a man in Gundlupet and a woman of Nanjangud were infected with coronavirus. He forwarded it to Lokesh and to other groups, they said.

Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi, who noticed the message, directed the district health officer to lodge a police complaint and asked Superintendent of Police H D Ananda Kumar to take necessary measures against the people who spread the false message.

First, the police took Lokesh into custody. Based on the information provided by him, they arrested Nagendra. According to the police, Nagendra had personal enmity against the man and thus, he created a post and circulated it.

Another case

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Krishna Bajpayi said in Haveri that a criminal case will be registered against an Ayurvedic doctor Sharanu Angadi for spreading a false message on social media that a coronavirus case has been confirmed in the city.

At a press conference, the DC said that action will be taken against those spreading false messages on coronavirus.

Ten people, who came from other countries to various taluks of the district, have been kept under intensive care.