Coronavirus: Well crafted policies, good governance has helped Karnataka, says Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa credited good governance, well-crafted policies and its meticulous implementation using technology as the Centre on Friday asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka for better management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Karnataka's management of #COVID19 is lauded by Union Govt as a role model.

At the core of our success is Good Governance with well-crafted policies & meticulous implementation using technology. Congrats to our Corona Warriors & Team Karnataka!" Yediyurappa tweeted.

The Centre has asked all states to replicate the best practices implemented by Karnataka, which includes comprehensive contact tracing of COVID-19 cases and physical or phone-based household survey, for better management of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Union Health Ministry on Friday lauded the two initiatives taken by Karnataka that have been developed as part of the 'whole of government' approach with the involvement of multi-sectoral agencies and supported by technology-based solutions and interventions.

As of June 19 evening, cumulatively 8,281 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 124 deaths and 5,210 discharges.