Cost of public project in Karnataka set to go up

Karnataka has started implementing a new common schedule of rates (SRs) this fiscal, which will result in a marked increase in the cost of public projects.

A schedule of rates contains the basic rates of various construction materials and is used as a guide to prepare project estimates.

Earlier, there were 32 SRs for engineering sections in various departments. This has been brought down to just seven.

Under revised schedules, the construction cost of one km of a four-lane road, for example, will go up by 14% - from Rs 3.2 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3.63 crore this fiscal.

The average increase in cost of construction works is 10% under the new SRs.

Construction of multi-storied residential quarters will go up by 14% from Rs 50.45 crore a unit to Rs 57.42 crore. The SR for building projects such as first-grade colleges with a ground and first floor will cost Rs 14.8 crore a unit, up 10.1% from the Rs 13.44 crore set in 2018-19. Similarly, the SR for minor bridges is revised from Rs 2.62 crore to Rs 2.9 crore.

According to Public Works Minister C C Patil, the new SRs take into account the increase in prices of various commodities over the last couple of years. A note circulated by the minister showed that cost of construction material had increased by an average of 10-15% in the last 2.5 years, diesel cost rose 88% from Rs 45 per litre to Rs 85 per litre and labour cost went up 10%.

While the government maintains that the revised SR is adequate to cover cost escalation, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association president D Kempanna told DH recently that it was insufficient as most of the revision in rates was based on six-month-old raw material costs.

Implementation of the new schedules of rates started recently after a Technical Working Group submitted a report to the state government.

The report aimed to address the extremes reported from various engineering departments over costs of materials, labour and machinery.

Watch latest videos by DH here: