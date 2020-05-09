'Costly' train journey further adds to migrants' woes in Karnataka

Migrant workers who survived the last two months without pay or even a proper meal are being made to pay about Rs 1000 or more for their journey home as the Railways has left them to the mercy of the state government.

Labourers who spoke to DH said the trains, run under the brand name ‘Shramik Seva’, are unaffordable. “This is not Seva. I travelled to Udaipur in general coaches by changing trains as the sleeper coaches are costly. Now they were asking me to pay more than Rs 1,100. I and my friend gave Rs 500 to a truck driver. We have reached Solapur now,” Manyalal Pemji, a construction worker, told DH.

The average fare for travelling to Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan is about Rs 900. The railway has been charging an additional Rs 50 for superfast trains. On top of this, the labourer has to pay Rs 140 as bus charges to reach them to the railway stations in Chikkabanavar and Malur.

Labourers do not have a choice. “The BMTC has been entrusted with the responsibility of transporting the labourers. Since the buses are plying to Malur and Chikkabanavar with less than 50 per cent occupancy to ensure social distancing and return without passengers, we are charging Rs 140,” he said.



Radha Singh, a labourer who was stranded at Kempegowda Bus Station, asked the reason for differentiating between labourers from Karnataka and other states. “The state government ran free buses for them. Why couldn’t they help us. The lockdown has turned us into destitutes,” he said.

Singh said most of his savings have been spent on food and other expenses over the last two months. "We didn't receive salary for 45 days as we have not done any work," he said.

Senior officials in the railways confirmed that the Union ministry decided to charge for the operation of the trains. “When the matter took political colour, the issue was discussed at the Railway Board and even escalated to the ministry. However, it was decided to continue charging for the transportation,” an official said.

Another official said some states have come forward to pay for their workers. "Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and even Jammu and Kashmir governments have already deposited money with railways as payment for trains being received from several states. However, states that are receiving a majority of labourers have not come forward,” he said.

Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Odisha have not come forward to pay for the journey of labourers returning from various places, including Karnataka.

To a question as to why Karnataka has not funded their journey, an official from the labour department said: “They should be transported free of cost. We will recommend the same to the government.”