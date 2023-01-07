Council panel can visit nursing colleges to study, not supervise: HC

The High Court of Karnataka has said that the committee constituted by the Legislative Council has the power to visit nursing colleges, only to study the functioning of the colleges and not to supervise or perform the functions of the authorities under the various laws.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said this while dismissing the writ appeal filed by the Karnataka State Association of the Managements of Nursing and Allied Health Institutions.

The association had challenged the constitution of a sub-committee of the Legislative Council to inspect the nursing colleges and allied health sciences colleges and nursing schools across the state to ascertain whether they have been running the institution as per the guidelines issued by Indian Nursing Council. This was pursuant to a debate in the Council and there was a suggestion to constitute a sub-committee so that the information obtained can be used as a basis for legislation or administrative reforms. The appeal was filed after a single bench dismissed their petition on August 11, 2022.

The single bench had held that the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Karnataka Legislative Council fully empower such house committees to record evidence. The association claimed that there is no jurisdiction vested with the Legislative Council to constitute a sub-committee to ascertain whether the nursing institutions are running as per the guidelines issued by the Indian Nursing Council.

"...the committee is constituted only to study the functioning of the colleges and not to supervise or perform the functions of the authorities under the various laws. Hence the Committee has the power to visit nursing colleges to study about the infrastructures, etc. The said committee is not vested with any adjudicatory jurisdiction which belongs to judicature under the constitutional scheme," the division bench said.

The association had apprehended that if the committee submits its report, it will be made available to the public and may be misused by the public. The bench said that this grievance is taken care of by the Rules.