Council sees heated exchange on delay in UKP stage 3

Council sees heated exchange on delay in UKP stage 3

Members cutting across party lines demanded that the government begin the implementation at the earliest

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 16 2021, 00:29 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 04:14 ist
Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol. Credit: DH File Photo

Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol said on Wednesday that the government would make all efforts to resolve the legal tangles involving the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) stage III, before completing its term in 2023.

This came amid protests from members in the Council over the inordinate delay in the implementation of the project.  

The minister’s assurance came even as leader of the Opposition S R Patil threatened to launch a padayatra and go on a hunger strike, if the government did not implement the project soon.

“Since the project involves interstate disputes and the matter is also being heard by the Supreme Court, I cannot say much. However, I will say that the government will go 10 steps ahead before the term is over. We have already met CWC officials and Union Jal Shakti Minister, seeking gazette notification for the project at the earliest. We are also in talks with the Maharashtra government,” Karjol said.

The government needs to acquire about 1.34 lakh acres of land, apart from rehabilitating and relocating 20 villages which will be affected because of the project, he added. 

Members cutting across party lines demanded that the government begin the implementation at the earliest.

Patil pointed out that even though the Krishna tribunal award was given in December 2010, the project was yet to take off.

“This 130 tmc ft of water, accorded in the tribunal verdict, will irrigate close to 15 lakh acres in North Karnataka region. This project is key to overcoming regional imbalance,” he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
govind karjol
upper krishna project

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

DH circulation manager who walked into Test history

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

'PM gave it': Man refuses to return money sent by error

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

Remote work goes 'luxury', but many may be left out

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

A tropical paradise is brewing a storm in a tea cup

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Digital dogs: Pet influencers on the rise in Singapore

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

War, social media, racism explored in Booker shortlist

 