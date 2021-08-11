Countdown begins for Bommai govt as BJP is nothing without BSY: S R Patil

The countdown has begun for Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government as the saffron party is nothing without B S Yediyurappa, said Legislative Council Opposition Leader S R Patil.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, he stated that "The BJP leaders had created hue and cry when I told this about six months ago. My statement became true now". The BJP is a divided house now and the validity of Bommai government is about to expire soon, Patil predicted.

The leaders are fighting for the chair and the ministers are upset over the allocation of portfolios and some ministers are demanding cash-rich portfolios. Hence, this government will not last long and the Congress will definitely come to power in the next assembly polls, he told.

On returning of the MLAs who migrated to the BJP, Patil said we have formed a committee led by senior Congress leader Allam Veerabhadrappa. Those who wish to join the party should first submit their applications and the committee and the high command will take a final call, he told.

Reacting to Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister K S Eshwarappa's remarks, the leader said there is no connection between brain and tongue of the minister and it shows the BJP's culture, he added.