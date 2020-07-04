Countdown for CET begins as KEA remains headless

The countdown for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2020 has begun, even as the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development (HRD) has postponed National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE). Meanwhile, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), which has remained headless, is yet to take a decision.

Considering the spike in Covid-19 cases across the nation the MHRD postponed NEET and JEE and announced fresh dates for the tests. The CET is scheduled for July 30 and 31. However, the Authority is not in a position to arrive at a decision as the state government recently transferred its executive director, who was an IAS officer.

In addition, the director of pre-university education for whom the concurrent charge was given, is yet to assume office. Sources said that as the director was busy with preparing PU results and had refused to take charge of the KEA.

“The director has communicated to the government saying that she cannot take charge as she was busy with evaluation work and results preparations,” said a source close to PUE director.

M Kanagavalli, Director, PUE department, refused to comment on the issue. Meanwhile, the officer had already been relieved and the post is lying vacant. Meanwhile, the students who have enrolled for CET-2020 are in a confusion. With the deferring of NEET and JEE, they are approaching the Authority seeking clarity about test dates. The CET has already been deferred once in the wake of nationwide lockdown.

Sources in the higher education department said discussions were going on at the government level to postpone test. “Looking at the current scenario, it is suggested to postpone the CET dates and discussions are in progress,” said a source said.