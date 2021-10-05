Countdown for Dasara celebrations begins

The countdown begins for Dasara 2021 scheduled to be inaugurated by former chief minister S M Krishna atop the Chamundi Hill on Thursday morning.

As a prelude to the 'Naada Habba', Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) officially started the illumination in the city, two days in advance from Tuesday, turning Mysuru into a fairyland. Although the government decided to celebrate a simple Dasara this year too due to the Covid pandemic, it has compensated this with a 100-km lighting in the city, much to the delight of visitors. The government has directed illumination from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The number of people attending the inauguration atop the Chamundi Hill on October 7 has been restricted to 100. Similarly, the number of people allowed for Jamboo Savari will be 500 with all Covid regulations, according to the order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar. It will be 400 for other Dasara events, the order stated.

There will be live telecast of the events and the people can watch the programmes virtually on Facebook, YouTube or here.

Invitation

A delegation of dignitaries led by Cooperation Minister S T Somashekar extended a formal invitation to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday. Pramoda Devi assured total cooperation for the Dasara celebrations.

Speaking to reporters later, Somashekar said, "Except Dasara inauguration atop the Chamundi Hill, cultural programmes on the Mysuru Palace premises and Jamboo Savari no other programmes will be held."

Cannon fire drill

The second round of cannon fire drill to acclimatise the Dasara jumbos and horses was conducted successfully on the premises of the Mysuru Palace on Tuesday morning.

Except Vikrama, all seven jumbos and horses participated in the drill. Only Ashwathama was slightly disturbed, while the other elephants were calm. The horses were feared, but were controlled by the Mounted Police. The final round of rehearsal will be held in the next few days.

The elephants also continued their weight training on the day for the grand finale, the Jamboo Savari.

